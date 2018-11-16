People wear masks while walking through the Financial District in the smoke-filled air in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

UC Berkeley, Mills College, Stanford University, the University of the Pacific and the Berkeley and Oakland unified school districts all canceled classes on Friday.

The largest of the blazes in the area — the Camp fire — has charred 142,000 acres in Butte County in just over a week. The deadly fire has poured smoke into the region, pushing the air quality in San Francisco and San Rafael into the very unhealthy zone on the Environmental Protection Agency’s index.