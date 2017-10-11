(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Chloe Hoskins, 7, wearing a bandanna to protect herself from the smoke and ash, checks on a neighbor's burned-out property with her father in the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Anita and Todd McNeive look for anything to salvage from their burned home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood in Santa Rosa.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Edward Wright removes melted jewelry from a safe that was in the garage of his Santa Rosa home before it was destroyed Monday morning.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Jim Hanks removes a fawn he found in the backyard pond of his Fountaingrove home, one of the only homes on the block that survived the Monday morning inferno in Santa Rosa.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A swimming pool reflects the damage caused by the wildfires that moved through neighborhoods near Glen Ellen.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Grape leaves are silhouetted against the rising sun as smoke chokes the sky near Kenwood in Sonoma County.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A Fountaingrove resident surveys his destroyed home he has owned for 4 years in Santa Rosa.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Bill Cutting surveys the damage to his best friend's home in Hidden Valley, where most of the homes were destroyed by fire, in Santa Rosa.