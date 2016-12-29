Relative of girl killed in hit-and-run says she had run away but always called home

A relative of a teenager killed by a hit-and-run driver near Canyon Country on Monday says the girl had been missing since September but recently promised to return home.

Desiree Lawson, 15, was struck and killed by a vehicle about 8:40 p.m. in the 27500 block of Sierra Highway just south of Soledad Canyon Road, said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker, traffic supervisor of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station, which is investigating the incident.

No one has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death, Shoemaker said Thursday. Authorities received calls saying a male individual was seen walking with or near Desiree around the time she was hit, but officials have been unable to locate that person, Shoemaker said.

“[Desiree] wanted to be a social worker. She had good grades. She was a cheerleader,” said Wendy Harvey, who is a cousin of the girl’s mother. “She comes from a good family. It’s not like we didn’t offer her any means. She comes from an educated family.”

Desiree was from Sylmar, a dozen miles from where she was struck.

Harvey said Desiree was “testing her independence” and had disappeared in the past, but always called her mother. Recently, Harvey said, Desiree had promised she would come back home.

“It’s really sad that she was taken before she really had a chance to show the family she would turn her life around,” Harvey said. Her family has set up a GoFundMe site to help with funeral costs.

There are no street lights in the area where Desiree was walking, a dark section of the northbound lanes of Sierra Highway not near an intersection or crosswalk, said Shoemaker, of the Sheriff’s Department. Officials are nonetheless trying to gather any security footage that might exist of the incident, he said. There are businesses and residences in the area.

Desiree had been reported missing since September, according to the West Los Angeles station of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shoemaker said officials have no information about the vehicle that struck Desiree. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station at (661) 255-1121 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.

maya.lau@latimes.com

Twitter: @mayalau