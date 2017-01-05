A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next 10 days.
The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Latest storm prompts river rescue, slows down sinkhole repair
|Veronica Rocha
Firefighters rescued a man who was stranded on an island of branches and brush in the rain-swollen Los Angeles River near Fletcher Drive in Silver Lake, according to Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department .
The rain was also hampering Department of Public Works crews dealing with a sinkhole discovered in a residential neighborhood in Redondo Beach.
The sinkhole was reported about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Ford Avenue, Police Sgt. Alan Beck said. It was unclear what caused the sinkhole to form.
Beck said steady showers were quickly filling the sinkhole.
California braces for 'once-in-10-year' storm
|Paige St. John and Joseph Serna
Sierra travelers trapped by back-to-back storms that dropped more than 2 feet of snow have a brief window to pass, before the arrival of a weather system Saturday so wet forecasters are calling it an "atmospheric river."
Up to 12 inches of rain below 8,500 feet are expected, and massive amounts of snow — up to 6 feet — above that elevation. A fifth, colder storm two days behind that will drop yet more heavy snow.
“It’s a once-in-10-year event,” said Zach Tolby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno. “It’s the strongest storm we’ve seen in a long time, the kind of setup we look for to get significant flooding.”
Colfax, the turnaround town, is ready.
"It's something we prepare for -- it goes with the snow, hand in hand," said Wes Heathcock, community services director for the tiny Placer County town that has perhaps one of the most used Interstate 80 on/off ramps in Northern California when it is a snow day.
See what the conditions are like in Mammoth right now
Mammoth Mountain is seeing some intense weather this week. For a live view at how the snow is affecting the resort, click here .
What will it take to end California's drought?
|Joseph Serna and Paige St. John
The resort town of Phillips high in the Sierra Nevada has long been a barometer of California’s drought.
Snow measuring station 3 in the El Dorado County town was where Gov. Jerry Brown came in April 2015 to announce major drought restrictions, using the dry, snow-less landscape as a stark backdrop.
On Tuesday, Frank Gehrke of the California Department of Water Resources performed the manual measurement at the same spot, this time covered in 3 feet of snow.
It measured just 53% of the seasonal average, but officials took that as further proof California’s six-year drought was easing.
“While that seems perhaps a little gloomy, keep in mind that we had pretty much bare ground here about a week ago,” Gehrke said.