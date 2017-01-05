A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next 10 days.
The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
710 Freeway reopens after emergency concrete slab replacement
|Matt Hamilton
The northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Commerce were reopened Thursday after crews replaced a concrete slab that was damaged by the rainy weather.
The northbound lanes were closed about 2 p.m. near the 5 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Several concrete slabs were damaged from recent stormy weather and posed a hazard to motorists, officials told KABC-TV.
The hours-long closure snarled traffic during the evening commute, with the freeway backed up for 7 miles.
Caltrans urged drivers to exit at Olympic Boulevard and use the Olympic Boulevard onramp to return to the northbound freeway.
The CHP canceled the Sig Alert about 6:45 p.m. and said all northbound lanes had been reopened.