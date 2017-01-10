'Life-threatening blizzard conditions' in the eastern Sierra Nevada

High winds and blizzard conditions prompted travel warnings and road closures in the eastern Sierra Nevada on Tuesday as a second powerful storm moved through Northern California.

The National Weather Service warned that the atmospheric river storm will generate high winds and heavy snow through at least Wednesday.

“Bottom line: Do not travel in the eastern Sierra,” the Weather Service’s Reno office wrote in a forecast Tuesday morning. “Life threatening blizzard conditions are occurring in places and will continue through Wednesday morning. The next 24 hours will be very active to say the least...”

The Weather Service warned that wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour “will create whiteout conditions along with heavy snow,” accumulating up to 10 feet of in higher elevations and several feet at lower altitude.

Mono County law enforcement officials reported visibility at only 10 feet in some areas, according to the Weather Service.

The storm triggered a number of wind and snow-related road closures .

That included a 115-mile stretch of U.S. Route 395 from Pearsonville north to Bishop closed due to high winds that were kicking up dust and limiting visibility.

That closure was lifted for passenger vehicles Tuesday morning, but high-profile vehicles were still prohibited from Pearsonville to Lone Pine, according to Florene Trainor, a Caltrans spokeswoman.

Authorities also closed U.S. 395, a key north-south transportation corridor, 1 mile north of State Route 203 near Mammoth Lakes to Bridgeport because of whiteout conditions, Trainor said.