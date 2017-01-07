A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week.
The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Mammoth Lakes goes on war footing
|Louis Sahagun
As Mammoth Lakes braced for as much as 12 inches of rain through Monday, residents loaded up on sandbags, hoping to prevent a repeat of past flooding disasters.
"I was here in 1982 when this town was wrecked by massive flooding," said Greg Newbry, 66, a recently retired Mono County employee."Main street was under two feet of water. Businesses closed. The roofs of five mobile homes collapsed under the weight of rain on snow."
"It'll probably be like having a giant fire hose turned on us and we'll be swamped," Lisa Isaacs, a resident and environmental activist, said. "I just hope my little $150 water pump can keep with it."