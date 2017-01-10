A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain.
Man found dead in car submerged in Novato creek
|Veronica Rocha
A 20-year-old man was found dead Monday inside an overturned car submerged in a creek in Novato, authorities said.
The Marin County Sheriff's Office said investigators think severe weather conditions, speed and a lack of tire tread on the car could have resulted in the solo crash.
The crash was reported about 8:35 a.m. after a resident found the overturned vehicle in the creek in the 5000 block of Novato Boulevard.
When authorities arrived, they found Jose Enrique Hernandez dead in the Nissan Altima, according to a sheriff's office statement.
Authorities believe he died overnight, possibly after leaving work on Sunday night. He was last seen driving alone, the sheriff's office said.
An autopsy will be performed later this week.