More than 90,000 Californians without power

More than 91,000 PG&E; customers were without power as of Sunday afternoon as rain, snow and winds caused flooding and knocked down power lines, said PG&E; spokesman Paul Doherty.

Doherty said that those who lost power were throughout PG&E;'s service area that spans the northern half of California, from Bakersfield in the South to Eureka in the north.

In the San Francisco Bay Area alone, 33,200 customers didn't have power as of 2:45 p.m., Doherty said.

He said that 80% of those who'd lost power since the storm began Saturday had had their power restored.

"Obviously we've seen the storm pick up in intensity today," he said on Sunday afternoon.

Doherty said PG&E; had prepared for the major storm and had extra crews -- a total of 1,400 people -- that were ready to respond to outages. The agency set up an emergency operations center in downtown San Francisco, as well as a staging area in the Santa Cruz mountains to be prepared to respond to outages there.

Doherty said he expected most customers' power would be restored by late Monday, but that another strong storm was expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We'll have our emergency operations center as long as necessary," he said.