A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain.
The winter weather is also bringing some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Part of State Route 84 closed in Freemont after mudslide hits
|Brian de los Santos
A part of State Route 84 was shut down after a mudslide hit early Monday morning, according to Freemont police.
The Nile Canyon highway was closed between the Freemont and Sunol areas. Caltrans is on scene.
Authorities estimate it could take several hours for the road to reopen.