The National Weather Service is warning that the storm hitting Southern California on Sunday could be the strongest since 2010. The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon and evening, with the storm continuing into Monday.
Key info
- The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the South Bay, L.A. Harbor area, Long Beach, Anaheim and Santa Ana through 4:30 p.m.
- The city of Duarte has issued evacuation orders for residents living in the areas burned last summer by the Fish fire in the San Gabriel Mountains near Azusa.
- Santa Clarita issued notices for about 120 homes in the vicinity of last summer’s Sand fire.
- Evacuations were also ordered in burn areas in Silverado Canyon in Orange County and parts of Santa Barbara County.
Rains bring a Disneyland miracle: small crowds, short lines
|Rong-Gong Lin II
At Disneyland, heavy rains poured as a flash flood warning was issued as the sparse number of guests hid under the monorail.
Some guests were clearly unprepared for the rain — wearing jeans, sneakers and hoodies, with some even without an umbrella — while some parents came with rain gear and covered strollers in clear, waterproof plastic.
Some rides were not operational. But the visitors who did come enjoyed short lines — less than half an hour for Hyperspace Mountain, compared with lines that typically can last for two hours. Lines for Space Mountain lasted only 10 minutes.
And selling briskly were light saber umbrellas that glowed, despite a hefty price tag of $65.
A big seller: $10 ponchos.