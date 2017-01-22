Rains bring a Disneyland miracle: small crowds, short lines

At Disneyland, heavy rains poured as a flash flood warning was issued as the sparse number of guests hid under the monorail.

Some guests were clearly unprepared for the rain — wearing jeans, sneakers and hoodies, with some even without an umbrella — while some parents came with rain gear and covered strollers in clear, waterproof plastic.

Some rides were not operational. But the visitors who did come enjoyed short lines — less than half an hour for Hyperspace Mountain, compared with lines that typically can last for two hours. Lines for Space Mountain lasted only 10 minutes.

And selling briskly were light saber umbrellas that glowed, despite a hefty price tag of $65.

A big seller: $10 ponchos.