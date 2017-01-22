Rock slides shut down Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Malibu

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed to traffic on Sunday because of rock slides, and transit officials said it could take up to three days for the road to reopen.

The California Highway Patrol said the road was closed from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, a roughly 3.5-mile stretch. The closure will mostly force residents of Topanga, a bohemian enclave in the Santa Monica Mountains, to travel in and out of the area from the San Fernando Valley.

Photos of the road posted by Caltrans show boulders, small rocks and dirt over a segment of the two-lane road.

The city of Malibu said that Malibu Canyon Road remained closed in both directions.

Debris and mud were also reported around Pacific Coast Highway and Puerco Canyon Road, where motorists were advised to use caution. Mud and rocks were also reported on PCH at Carbon Canyon Road, city officials said.