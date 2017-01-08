A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week.
The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Thunder, lightning at Mammoth Mountain resort, serious slush in Mammoth Lakes
|Tony Barboza
Lifts at the Mammoth Mountain ski area were not operating Sunday morning because of thunder and lightning.
"Let's just say it's not a winter wonderland... high winds, thunder, lightning and rain in town," the resort wrote on its Twitter feed.
Visiting skiers and snowboarders were packing up their cars to head home Sunday morning.
As Mammoth Lakes emptied out, the town rattled with the crash of thunder, lightning and the sound of huge slabs of snow sliding off roofs onto the ground.
Erik Radatz, 45, who runs a pet grooming salon in Mammoth Lakes, rushed to shovel sand into sandbags to protect his home as the rain came down.
His advice for anyone from Los Angeles thinking of heading up to Mammoth?
"Stay home," he said. "But if you do come, don't bring skis — bring waterskis."