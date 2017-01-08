Thunder, lightning at Mammoth Mountain resort, serious slush in Mammoth Lakes

A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week.

The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.

Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.

