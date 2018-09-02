Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of two attempted rapes, including one at Lakewood High School

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who was being sought in connection with two attempted rapes, including one of an underage girl in a restroom at Lakewood High School, authorities announced Sunday.
Joshua Cooper was arrested Saturday afternoon in Bellflower, where he is suspected of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman the day before, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
Around 10 a.m. Friday, Cooper allegedly approached the victim from behind as she was walking home and sexually assaulted her before fleeing with her cellphone, sheriff’s officials said.
Hours later, Cooper is believed to have sexually assaulted a teenage girl who was in a bathroom at the high school, authorities said. Cooper fled when a school employee entered the restroom.
Cooper was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and robbery, sheriff’s officials said. His bail was set at $222,000. He scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.