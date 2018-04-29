Advertisement

Several downtown L.A. streets will close for 29th annual Fiesta Broadway

Soumya Karlamangla
By
Apr 29, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Several downtown L.A. streets will close for 29th annual Fiesta Broadway
Performers Janet Arteaga, left, Gaby Arteaga, middle, and Luli Arteaga, are the "Hermanas Arteaga, " gather for the 2016 Fiesta Broadway in downtown L.A. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday will play host to the 29th annual Fiesta Broadway, a street festival billed as the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the country.

The festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is expected to draw thousands of visitors with its food booths, carnival-style games and Latin American musical artists. Though Cinco de Mayo is a week away, the festival has been held on the last weekend in April since it began in 1990.

Advertisement

The festival will take over 10 blocks in the heart of downtown. Broadway will be closed between Temple and Hill streets, and 1st through 4th street will all be closed at Broadway until 5 a.m. Monday.

soumya.karlamangla@latimes.com

Twitter: @skarlamangla

Advertisement
Advertisement