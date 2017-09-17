5 Freeway closed after police shooting

A stretch of the northbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights remains closed after a pedestrian was shot and killed by California Highway Patrol early Sunday morning, officials said.

The CHP received a call at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday about a pedestrian walking on the freeway, said CHP officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Officers arrived on the scene 15 minutes later. Officers shot the pedestrian, who died at the scene scene, Kravig said. She could not provide details about what led to the shooting.

CHP officer Saul Gomez told KTLA that a group of officers responded to the call and they used a stun gun before the pedestrian was shot.

"We are still investigating the whole scene," Gomez told KTLA. He said a knife was recovered.

It was not clear how many officers were involved in the shooting or how many shots were fired.

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway are closed between the 10 Freeway and Broadway, she said. Two southbound lanes were also blocked off after the incident, but were reopened around 9 a.m.

soumya.karlamangla@latimes.com

Twitter: @skarlamangla