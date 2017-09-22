Small plane crashes near Glendale supermarket, occupants walk away

A small passenger plane made a hard landing late Friday near a Smart & Final store in Glendale, authorities said.
The plane came down near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Allen Avenue just before 10 p.m., said Glendale Police Sgt. Scott Byrne.
The two occupants of the plane were safe and in good condition, he said.
No other injuries were reported.
