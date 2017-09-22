Small plane crashes near Glendale supermarket, occupants walk away

A small passenger plane made a hard landing late Friday near a Smart & Final store in Glendale, authorities said.

The plane came down near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Allen Avenue just before 10 p.m., said Glendale Police Sgt. Scott Byrne.

The two occupants of the plane were safe and in good condition, he said.

No other injuries were reported.

CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION The snow has come about a month earlier than usual. (Sept. 22, 2017) The snow has come about a month earlier than usual. (Sept. 22, 2017) CAPTION Coast Guard interdicts more than 2,000 lbs of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers. Coast Guard interdicts more than 2,000 lbs of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers.

corina.knoll@latimes.com

@corinaknoll

ALSO

Gang members guilty of killing five at Long Beach homeless encampment

These 10 L.A. high schools are the best at getting their graduates to college

'The face of evil': Worst mass shooter in Orange County history sentenced to life in prison