Authorities investigate shooting death of a man in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lynwood.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 11800 block of 2nd Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Monday and found a Latino man with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Two shell casings were found at the scene, authorities said. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Three people have been killed in the last 12 months within one mile of Monday’s incident, according to The Times’ Homicide Report, an online database.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting may call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

esmeralda.bermudez@latimes.com

@LATBermudez