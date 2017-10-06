Authorities fatally shoot man suspected of shooting teenagers in Pasadena the night before

A 28-year-old man suspected of shooting two teenagers at a Pasadena birthday party was fatally shot by authorities Friday after being sought by a task force that included the U.S. Marshals Service.
The man was located along with a 36-year-old woman inside a vehicle about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Encanto Parkway in Duarte, according to Deputy Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
After making contact with the occupants of the car, officers from three law enforcement agencies opened fire, Warren said. The man, who was on parole, was struck at least once and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The woman was also shot but was expected to survive. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics.
One officer was treated for minor injuries.
The man is suspected in a Pasadena shooting that took place Thursday about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Summit Avenue, Pasadena Police Lt. John Mercado said.
A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were both struck. The male victim remains hospitalized in critical condition; the girl was treated and discharged that night.
In addition to the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the police departments of Pasadena and Glendale and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had been tracking the suspect, Warren said.
The suspect’s vehicle is being searched and evidence will be processed by the crime lab, Warren said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.