Man is struck and killed by Metrolink train in El Sereno

A man believed to be about 40 years old was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Friday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno, officials said.

The man was in a nonpedestrian area less than a mile west of the Cal State L.A. station when he was hit by an eastbound train on the San Bernardino Line about 3:45 p.m., Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson said.

“We always remind people that there is no reason to be walking along or near railroad tracks,” Johnson said. “Not only is it illegal, but the consequences can be life changing, or in this case, life ending.”

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train involved was kept at the scene for about two hours. An additional 15 trains were either delayed or canceled as a result of the incident. All rail service resumed at 6:45 p.m.

