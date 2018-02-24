Mother and juvenile sons suspected of injuring boy in revenge hit-and-run

A 41-year-old La Habra woman and her two juvenile sons could face criminal charges after allegedly attacking a boy in a revenge hit-and-run, authorities said Friday.
Norma Alcazar was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after she used her car to strike a boy who had gotten into an altercation with one of her sons, La Habra Police Lt. Brian Miller said.
After the boy was struck, Alcazar's two sons got out of the car and assaulted the victim again, police said.
Officers responded to what was reported as a traffic collision about 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Harbor and La Habra boulevards. On arrival, they found the boy, who was taken to a trauma center with moderate injuries.
An investigation led officers to the suspected vehicle, and the three family members were arrested Thursday afternoon, police said. The names and ages of all of the boys involved were not given because they are juveniles, Miller said.
The case will soon be presented to the Orange County district attorney's office for possible prosecution.