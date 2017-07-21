Man held on suspicion of murder after teen tumbles from back of pickup

A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing a 14-year-old boy who apparently fell out of the back of a moving pickup in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.

Deputies were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Live Oak and Lakeside drives regarding a possible hit-and-run, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The boy, a resident of Jurupa Valley, was found lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation led deputies to suspect Layn Meyer, who was found at a Riverside residence in the 4000 block of Scholes Avenue.

Authorities believe Meyer was driving the truck recklessly while the boy rode in the back, and then left the scene, Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Meyer was taken to the Robert Presley Detention Center and held in lieu of $1-million bail. He is scheduled to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Deputy A. Ditfurth of the Jurupa Valley Station at (951) 955-2600.

