Woman suspected of fatal stabbing is arrested after South L.A. car chase

A woman wanted on suspicion of murder was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after she led police on a car chase through the streets of South Los Angeles, authorities said.
The pursuit began around 11:45 a.m. near 88th Place and Main Street after police identified her vehicle as matching the description of a car that fled the scene of a fatal stabbing on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosaria Herrera.
Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.
Helicopter video footage showed a woman weaving in and out of traffic, at times driving erratically and toward oncoming traffic.
At one point, the driver lowered her window, slowed almost to a stop and appeared to chat with someone nearby.
The chase ended about 30 minutes later when at least five police vehicles swarmed the suspect’s car in an intersection near 43rd Street and Avalon Boulevard and took her into custody.
The woman was suspected of fatally stabbing a 27-year-old man around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near Vernon and Central avenues in South Los Angeles, LAPD officers said.
Police believe the suspect stabbed the man during an argument and fled in a car.