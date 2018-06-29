Leading vaccine skeptic Dr. Bob Sears put on probation by California medical board

The Medical Board of California this week ordered that Dr. Bob Sears, an Orange County pediatrician and leading vaccine skeptic, be put on probation for 35 months.

The medical board had accused Sears of “gross negligence” for writing a doctor’s note for a 2-year-old boy saying that he should have “no more routine childhood vaccines for the duration of his childhood.” Sears agreed to settle case.

Under the decision, Sears can keep practicing medicine but will be required to take medical education courses for 40 hours a year, as well as an ethics class, and also be monitored by a fellow doctor. He also must notify all hospital and medical facilities where he practices of the order.

Sears could not immediately be reached for comment.

Both public health advocates and vaccine skeptics had been closely watching the case against Sears, who wrote a book on alternative vaccine schedules. Many see Sears as a test case for how California will enforce a strict new vaccination law that makes it harder for parents to get out of vaccinating their children.

The punishments Sears faced ranged from a public reprimand to a revocation of his license, which would have permanently prevented him from practicing medicine in the state. In the last fiscal year, the medical board, which licenses 137,967 doctors in California, put 85 doctors on probation for gross negligence.

The actions against Sears have implications for other doctors in California, experts say.

After a measles outbreak that originated in Disneyland, California passed a tough inoculation law in 2015. The new law, known as SB 277, prevents parents from citing religious or other personal beliefs to get out of vaccinating their children. Now children must have a doctor’s note if they don’t have their shots.

Thousands of parents who had been citing personal beliefs to get out of immunizations took their kids to get vaccinated after the law took effect, pushing up overall vaccination rates. But some schools continue to have dangerously low rates of vaccinated children, in large part because many students got new medical exemptions.

SB 277 left the decision about medical exemptions in the hands of doctors. Some public health advocates have criticized doctors who have advertised online that they will write exemptions for children with asthma or skin conditions such as psoriasis. The recent action against Sears suggests that the medical board could be moving to more strictly enforce California’s law, experts say.

In its six-page accusation against Sears filed in 2016, the medical board said the physician determined that a young boy should be exempt from all future vaccines without obtaining basic medical information, such as a detailed history of vaccines the boy previously received and any reactions that occurred, before deciding to recommend against future immunizations. He took the boy’s mother at her word when she said the boy lost urinary function and went limp in response to previous immunizations, according to the filing.

In addition to the complaint that launched the Sears investigation, more than 50 others have been filed against physicians who are accused of improperly writing exemptions in the past three years, according to the state medical board. Roughly half have been investigated and closed without any disciplinary action, while the others are still pending.

