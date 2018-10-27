For L.A. restaurants and bars gearing up for Sunday's 'Sports Equinox,' churros and wings are home runs

In this sports bash, it’ll be the Dodgers vs. Red Sox in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium; the Rams vs. the Green Bay Packers at the Coliseum; the Clippers vs. the Washington Wizards at Staples Center ; and the Kings vs. the New York Rangers at the same venue. The Ducks are also home against the San Jose Sharks at Anaheim’s Honda Center, and both of L.A’s Major League Soccer teams play at home, with the Galaxy hosting the Houston Dynamo at StubHub Center in Carson and Los Angeles Football Club taking on Sporting Kansas City at Banc of California Stadium downtown.