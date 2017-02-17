Jurupa Valley teachers put on leave after mocking students who joined 'Day Without Immigrants' boycott

Several teachers at Rubidoux High School in Jurupa Valley were placed on paid leave after they took to social media to put down students who participated in Thursday’s “Day Without Immigrants” boycott.

The Facebook posts have been deleted, but, according to the Riverside Press Enterprise, at least five teachers and one counselor celebrated the fact that so many Latino students missed class.

The newspaper reported that science teacher Geoffrey Greer started the thread Thursday afternoon. He said having 50% fewer students in school proves “how much better things might be without all this overcrowding.” Greer said students who boycotted used the occasion “as an excuse to be lazy and/or get drunk. Best school day ever.”

Others staff chimed in:

Art teacher Robin Riggle said having 50 absences “was a very pleasant day.”

Science teacher Allen Umbarger wrote that most of those missing were “failing students.”

Agriculture teacher Rhonda Fuller and science teacher Chuck Baugh said the students left in their classes were less disruptive. Baugh said such days should be done more often.

Guidance counselor Patricia Crawford wrote that the “cafeteria was much cleaner after lunch” and there were “no discipline issues. More please.”

Officials at at the school said Friday that the posts did not reflect the views of administrators and workers.

“We want to express that we are deeply concerned and distressed about the postings,” Superintendent Elliott Duchon wrote in a statement posted on the Jurupa Unified School District’s website. “We will investigate further and will take appropriate action in this matter.”

The Riverside County school has about 1,600 students, and more than 90% of them are Latino.

Officials planned to hold a forum with students in the school gymnasium Friday afternoon to discuss the issue. Rubidoux High School principal Jose Luis Araux urged students to express their feelings.

“Remember, we truly are a community,” he said in a video posted on the district’s site. “We truly are a family and as such, we will work together to heal from this together.”

esmeralda.bermudez@latimes.com

@LATBermudez

ALSO

Grants go to charters and a traditional school to help teachers stay on the job

Fremont soccer Coach Roberto Gonzalez has made a quiet but profound difference on and off the field

The White House has found ways to end protection for 'Dreamers' while shielding Trump from blowback