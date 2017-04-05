Group pushes Los Angeles to declare President Trump persona non grata

A group of residents gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall this afternoon to ask elected officials to officially declare President Trump a persona non grata — a person who is unwelcome.

"We are calling for a symbolic shunning of him," said campaign director Joseph Keating. Organizers with a new group called the Decimals held a news conference and delivered their petition to Mayor Eric Garcetti and each City Council member.

Similar petitions spurred by Trump’s presidency are underway in Seattle and Portland.

"We are a group of people who have come together to make a point," Keating said. "We are resisting the abusive actions and conduct of Donald Trump."

The Decimals, composed of a core of about 13 organizers, said they represent thousands of people who take issue with Trump and they plan to take their campaign nationwide in coming months.

"We are hopeful Los Angeles will be a leader," Keating said. The petition lists a number of complaints about the president, including his administration’s ties to Russia, his environmental and immigration proposals and his overall "lying to the American people" and "intimidation and bullying."

