Michelle Tam, a hostess of Hashes & Brews, a restaurant about a block away from the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, said around 12:45 p.m. that the streets in the immediate area were filled with police cars and fire trucks.
"We see lots of cops and firefighters," Tam said. "We can’t see any people. It’s just a lot of trucks along the street at the moment."
She said three YouTube employees came in and were visibly shaken.
An active shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., sparked panic and a massive police response Tuesday.
Several YouTube employees sent tweets Tuesday afternoon, saying employees were racing out of the company's Cherry Avenue offices shortly after 1 p.m.
Google officials said they are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information when it becomes available.
About two dozen customers barricaded themselves inside of Nueve restaurant when authorities told them to "stay far away from YouTube," around 1 p.m., bartender Carlos Gutierrez said.
"Is this really happened?" Gutierrez wondered. "Or is it a false alarm?"
On the TV, a woman with blood on her was later interviewed, confirming to Gutierrez that this was the real thing. Police, highway patrol, and SWAT holding sniper rifles moved past the windows of the restaurant.
Michelle Tam, a hostess of Hashes & Brews, a restaurant about a block away from the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, said around 12:45 p.m. that the streets in the immediate area were filled with police cars and fire trucks.
"We see lots of cops and firefighters," Tam said. "We can’t see any people. It’s just a lot of trucks along the street at the moment."
She said three YouTube employees came in and were visibly shaken.