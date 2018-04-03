Michelle Tam, a hostess of Hashes & Brews, a restaurant about a block away from the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, said around 12:45 p.m. that the streets in the immediate area were filled with police cars and fire trucks.

"We see lots of cops and firefighters," Tam said. "We can’t see any people. It’s just a lot of trucks along the street at the moment."

She said three YouTube employees came in and were visibly shaken.