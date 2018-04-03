About two dozen customers barricaded themselves inside of Nueve restaurant when authorities told them to "stay far away from YouTube," around 1 p.m., bartender Carlos Gutierrez said.

"Is this really happening?" Gutierrez said he wondered about the reports of an active shooter at the company headquarters in San Bruno. "Or is it a false alarm?"

On the TV, a woman with blood on her was later interviewed, he said, confirming to him that this was the real thing.