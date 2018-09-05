Too soon to judge indicted Duncan Hunter and his flying rabbit, as Trump says in Jeff Sessions blast?

Erie noted that Collins, the indicted New York rep, has suspended his reelection campaign following his arrest on insider trading allegations. But Hunter is feeling no shame about running for reelection. He and his wife have pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include allegations that some of the expenditures involved unnamed people with whom Hunter had “personal relationships.” Hunter, who has identified himself as a Christian conservative family man, has said carousing allegations against him were “tabloid trash.”