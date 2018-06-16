California's newest public beach is glorious, but you have to paddle to get there — and the trip is treacherous

“There’s this paradox of protecting a place from being loved to death by the public, which I can see. But having this amazing stretch of coast for just those who can afford it, that’s not right, either,” he said. “I always thought what would strike middle ground would be walk-in access. I don’t want to see big parking lots or snack shops or anything like that at Hollister. I want to see as little development as possible. But I’d like to see people be able to walk in under their own power, and not be hassled by security.”