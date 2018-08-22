In Venice, fish gotta swim, man's gotta dream, and an Oceanarium may one day rise

One reason Rudnick is so excited is that for years, he’s had an unfulfilled dream. About 30 years ago, in a marine biology class at Santa Monica College, he drew up a design for what he would come to call his Oceanarium. In the decades that have followed, nothing — not lack of funds, nor excruciatingly slow progress — has made him any less optimistic. He still believes there will one day be a permanent structure with a touch tank, educational displays, and now, the main attraction: