Live coverage: March for Our Lives rallies in L.A., Orange County, Washington call for an end to school shootings

On Saturday, demonstrators across the country took to the streets to demand immediate solutions to end gun violence and school shootings following the rampage last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed.
It was the Parkland student who silently stood on stage for several minutes. The 11-year-old's eloquent call for awareness about violence against black women. The South Los Angeles teen who asked the crowd to chant her dead brother's name.
The most powerful moments from Saturday's March for Our Lives in Washington came from student activists. Here are their speeches.
Emma Gonzalez
As thousands of people participated in March for Our Lives rallies in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco and across the state, one message appeared to be propelling many participants forward: “Today we march. Tomorrow we vote.”
At marches across the country, “Vote them out!” was a frequent refrain and signs condemning the National Rifle Assn. and Republican lawmakers were plentiful.
In downtown Los Angeles, Secretary of State Alex Padilla set up booths to register voters and pre-register teens who have not yet turned 18 under a new state law that prepares them to vote.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has never been a darling of the National Rifle Assn. He accused the organization of trying to incite violence through a recruiting video last year and was the force behind 2016’s Proposition 63, a voter-approved gun control initiative that requires background checks for ammunition, among other restrictions.
Newsom, who is running for governor, highlighted his record Saturday afternoon as he spoke to protesters at the March for Our Lives in Santa Ana.
“We changed the trajectory of the debate, not just in this state but all across the rest of the country,” Newsom said of the state’s laws. “Gun control saves lives!”
Overnight, as Americans were still sleeping or preparing to participate in Saturday’s events, protesters worldwide rallied against gun violence in solidarity with the March for Our Lives events.
An estimated 800-plus marches were scheduled in the United States and across the globe, according to the March for Our Lives website. In Tokyo, protesters held signs with the victims’ names from mass shootings such as those at Columbine High School, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School and others.
“We have to take on these weapons manufacturers. They are anti-life,” Parliament member Julie Anne Genter said at a protest in Auckland, New Zealand.
Thousands gathered in Santa Ana’s Centennial Regional Park on Saturday afternoon for what was expected to be one of the largest March for Our Lives events in Orange County.
At a rally demanding an end to gun violence, the crowd chanted “Never again!” and “Vote them out!”
The crowd was full of young faces. Andrew Gutierrez, 15, said he’s been anxious about going to school since the Parkland shooting. “I want to feel safe going to school,” the Anaheim resident said. “I shouldn’t hesitate if I want to go to school.”
As thousands packed in to Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, 17 marchers held 17 hand-drawn portraits, one for each of the victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month. The drawings, which featured pops of orange and gold against mostly black-and-white images, were created by Grace Pekrul, 16, a student at Oak Park Independent School in Ventura County. The first names of each of the victims were written in neat cursive across the bottom of each image.
The march in Denver began with thousands of people raising their signs in solidarity with protesters around the country and world.
The three-hour march started at Civic Center Park downtown. Speakers included Tom Masuer, the father of Daniel Masuer, who was killed in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Maddie King.
About a dozen pro-gun demonstrators rallied in front of Los Angeles police headquarters around noon Saturday, facing off with some of the marchers advocating for stricter gun control measures.
The counterprotesters waved American flags and held signs reading, “Ban Jihad Not Guns” and “Guns will ensure our freedom.” Most marchers walked by on Spring Street without paying attention, but a few dozen gathered around, the two factions separated by yellow caution tape, a line of officers, a line of police bicycles and a line of volunteers who said they were affiliated with the march and wore orange vests and black shirts that said, “We can end gun violence.”
“How long have you been pro-mass shooter?” one man shouted across the barriers.
Sara Ross, 16, felt a bit helpless after the mass shooting that left 58 dead at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.
The Coronado High School Student said she knew a classmate whose dad was killed in the Oct. 1 massacre that injured more than 700 people.
“Our community here in Las Vegas was rocked by it,” she said.