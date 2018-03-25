Advertisement
Live coverage: March for Our Lives rallies in L.A., Orange County, Washington call for an end to school shootings
On Saturday, demonstrators across the country took to the streets to demand immediate solutions to end gun violence and school shootings following the rampage last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed.

  • Parkland students planned the march with help from organizations including Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety. Organizers said the goal was to “end this epidemic of mass school shootings.”
  • Photos: Protesters from around the world marched — they were planned in nearly 840 locations worldwide.
  • In L.A., the main event kicked off Saturday morning in Pershing Square, with a rally and speaker program organized by students. Thousands then marched to Grand Park.
  • Afternoon marches in Orange County and San Francisco featured speakers including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
