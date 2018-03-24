About a dozen pro-gun demonstrators rallied in front of Los Angeles police headquarters around noon Saturday, facing off with some of the marchers advocating for stricter gun control measures.

The counterprotesters waved American flags and held signs reading, “Ban Jihad Not Guns” and “Guns will ensure our freedom.” Most marchers walked by on Spring Street without paying attention, but a few dozen gathered around, the two factions separated by yellow caution tape, a line of officers, a line of police bicycles and a line of volunteers who said they were affiliated with the march and wore orange vests and black shirts that said, “We can end gun violence.”