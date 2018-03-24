Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Cameron Kasky speaks Saturday in Washington. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

"Welcome to the revolution," Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told the crowd in Washington. "We are the change .… Represent us or get out."

Kasky was among a number of students from the school in Parkland, Fla., to speak to the hundreds of thousands of marchers who gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue near the base of Capitol Hill on Saturday to protest U.S. gun laws with chants of “Vote them out!”

He and other Stoneman Douglas students said their goal is a new ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The AR-15, the semiautomatic rifle used to kill 17 people at the high school, is one of the most popular guns on the market and has been used in a series of mass shootings.