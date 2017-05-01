Two L.A. sheriff's officials promoted to high ranks despite histories of serious discipline

In his 27 years at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, James Tatreau Jr. has made plenty of headlines — often for the wrong reasons.

As a lieutenant in Lakewood, he helped organize a contest among deputies to arrest the most people in a 24-hour period — a move that then-Sheriff Lee Baca publicly criticized.

In 2008, Tatreau authorized a deputy to fire a Taser at an inmate who then fell from a jail bunk, breaking his back and leaving him paralyzed. As a result, Tatreau was demoted and the county paid the inmate $4.25 million to settle a lawsuit.

A year later, a federal jury decided Tatreau and another deputy had used unreasonable force when they shot two armed men in Compton three years earlier.

Those incidents might normally spell the end of a deputy’s chances at career promotion. But earlier this month, Sheriff Jim McDonnell elevated Tatreau to captain, placing him in charge of the Norwalk station.

Tatreau is one of two sheriff’s officials with histories of serious discipline who have recently been promoted to high-ranking positions by McDonnell.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Cmdr. Roosevelt Johnson was recently elevated from the Santa Clarita Valley station, where he was captain. He was given a month-long suspension for making false statements in 1999, according to documents reviewed by The Times.

Roosevelt Johnson was elevated earlier this month from captain to commander, four rungs below sheriff, despite having a month-long suspension in 1999 for making false statements and putting false information into records, according to sheriff’s records reviewed by The Times. Two years ago, a lieutenant advised his superiors that Johnson should be investigated for allegedly lying about a pursuit he conducted, other documents show. One of Johnson’s superiors said he concluded there was no misconduct and no investigation was opened.

In a statement, the department declined to comment on Tatreau’s and Johnson’s disciplinary records, citing state peace officer confidentiality laws. “Our obligation to comply with the law should not be interpreted as a form of obfuscation or obstruction,” the statement said.

McDonnell said in a separate statement that all his “promotions have been completely vetted. A tremendous amount of thought went into each selection. I stand behind every single one of them.”

McDonnell has been trying to reform a department reeling from a jail abuse scandal that has resulted in the conviction of more than 20 former sheriff’s officials, including Baca. In an interview earlier this year, McDonnell said he would not talk about any individual’s personnel file, but that all deputies considered for promotion are thoroughly evaluated.

I stand behind every single one of them. — Sheriff Jim McDonnell, on his promotions

“Something that happened 20, 25 years ago, or longer, we give that appropriate weight in determining, OK, the person did what they did or made a mistake on this date. What have they done since, from a standpoint of redemption? Have they been a model employee since that time?” McDonnell said.

The promotions come after McDonnell has gone to court to try to fire several deputies who the department concluded had made false statements but who had successfully won their jobs back from a civilian appeals board. Last year, the sheriff warned roughly 300 deputies with records of serious misconduct — such as lying, stealing, bribery, family violence and using unreasonable force — that they could be reassigned from their current jobs.

Leaders from two deputies unions declined to discuss specific promotions — of which there have been dozens in recent months — but said many of their members believe high-ranking officials with misconduct histories are treated more favorably than rank-and-file deputies with similar records.

“You can’t have a double standard. You can’t promote people with [misconduct] problems but then fire lower-level people for those same issues,” said Lt. Brian Moriguchi, president of the Professional Peace Officers Assn., which represents higher-level department staff as well as custody assistants.

A department spokeswoman said McDonnell has fired seven deputies so far this year.

Sam Walker, a retired criminal justice professor from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an expert in police accountability, said promoting people with histories of serious discipline raises concerns.

“You’re putting people in supervisory positions who are compromised,” he said. “People know their records. If that person tries to discipline someone, that person could respond with, ‘Well, what about what you did?’”

Johnson did not respond to requests for comment. Tatreau said he could not comment. “I would love to share, because I’m not embarrassed about it, but I just can’t,” he said.

Tatreau was once a driver and bodyguard for Baca, a position long considered within the department as a career-launcher because it involves proximity to the boss.

In 2006, he and another deputy opened fire on two armed brothers in Compton, killing one and injuring the other. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies’s actions were justified and that they opened fire after one of the brothers pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and appeared to aim it at them.

The men were running away from deputies with their weapons concealed, attorneys for the brothers’ family argued. Freddie Davis Jr., who died in the incident, was shot five times in the back and buttocks, the lawyers said. Jurors decided the deputies acted in “malicious, oppressive or ... reckless disregard” of the brothers’ rights and awarded the family $2.65 million.

The verdict outraged county lawyers as well as Baca, who publicly stood up for Tatreau and the other deputy, saying the “armed suspects” were “wrongly being portrayed as victims.” The county later settled the lawsuit for $1.6 million.

In 2007, Tatreau organized a contest among deputies for whoever made the most arrests, impounded the most vehicles or stopped the most gang members.

At the time, Tatreau said the winner earned nothing more than “bragging rights” and he defended the game as a fun way to encourage deputies to do proactive policing. “No way, no how did anyone encourage officers to falsify a report or an arrest,” he said.