Heavy snow forces 2-hour closure of the Grapevine; plows can't keep up

Heavy snow intermittently forced the closure of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine Saturday night, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The road closed in both directions at 7:30 p.m. and reopened at 9:45 p.m., but officials predicted it could shut down again through the night.

The more than two-hour closure was ordered because the snowfall was so heavy that the plows couldn’t keep up, CHP public information officer Brian Moore said.

“The snow is so thick we can’t even see the traffic lanes,” Moore said at the time.

During the closure, officials rerouted southbound traffic to Highway 58 and from there to Highway 14 to Lancaster. Northbound traffic was stopped at Castaic and sent via highways 14 and 58 to Bakersfield, Moore said.

