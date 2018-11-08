A dozen people were killed late Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in a Thousand Oaks bar packed with college students. The gunman, identified by law enforcement as 28-year-old Ian David Long of Newbury Park, burst into Borderline Bar & Grill around 11:20 p.m. Witnesses said he was dressed in black as he threw smoke bombs and began shooting.
In order to provide the broadest possible access to information, the Los Angeles Times has lifted its online paywall for stories about the shooting.
Here is The Times' developing coverage:
Gov. Jerry Brown released a statement Thursday morning on Twitter in response to the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill, where 12 people were killed by a gunman.
Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris also expressed their condolences and directed families looking for loved ones to available resources.
The body of Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus will be escorted from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Ventura.
Helus was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks shortly after reports of a shooting at 11:20 p.m. He ran through the front door and was shot multiple times.
The procession will depart from Los Robles Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m., starting on West Janns Road. Then it will make a left on Lynn Road and get on Highway 101 heading north. The procession will exit on Mills Road and head toward the medical examiner’s office.
Right before Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus rushed into the Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday night to respond to reports of a mass shooting, he called his wife.
A witness said early Thursday that the gunman in the Thousand Oaks shooting was dressed in black when he entered the Borderline Bar & Grill around 11:20 p.m.
Adam Housley arrived at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. searching for his niece. A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown.
His niece, 18-year-old Pepperdine freshman Alaina Housley, had been at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.
“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”
Holden Harrah, 21, said he was on the side of the stage. He said he looked over at the front door and saw a bearded man walk in wearing a black hat, glasses and black shirt.
“He just pulled out a gun and shot my friend that was working the front desk,” he said. The first couple shots, he said, his voice wavering, was the girl he knew.
Immediately, everyone dropped to the floor. Harrah got access to the side door and ran out.