A former roommate of the man suspected of entering a crowded nightclub Wednesday night and killing a Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant and at least 12 others before killing himself described the gunman as quiet and reclusive.
Blake Winnett said he lived with Ian Long, 28, for about two years after they met in 2013. The two were roommates in Simi Valley first and then in Reseda while Long studied at Cal State Northridge.
“He wasn’t outgoing or talkative,” Winnett, a set builder, said. “He kept to himself, always had his earbuds in. He went to the gym, went to class, or rode his motorcycle."
In a statement posted to the school’s emergency information website, Pepperdine University confirmed that 16 students were at the Borderline Bar & Grill during the mass shooting Wednesday night that left a Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant and at least 11 others dead.
Two students were treated and released from a hospital and one student “remains unaccounted for,” according to information posted online.
“We continue to pray for the victims and their families, and all of us at Pepperdine are committed to assisting our community through this tragedy in every way possible,” according to the statement.
Donate blood
• The American Red Cross urges potential donors to visit www.redcrossblood.org to find a donation location in their area.
• La Reina High School at 106 W. Janss Road had a pre-planned blood drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. But because the drive was not equipped to handle a surge in donors after the shooting, Tony Guevara, the head of the school, asked interested donors to sign up at vitalent.org or call (877) 25-VITAL as their first step.
Donate money
• The Rotary Club of Westlake Village, a certified charity on GoFundMe, is accepting donations to support victims.
The last thing Jason Coffman told his son was that he loved him.
Coffman on Thursday morning identified Cody Coffman, 22, as a victim of the shooting the night before at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
“I cannot believe that it’s happened in my family,” the tearful father told a crowd of reporters. “I don't know how to console or what to say to the other people who are going to go through the same thing as I am. I am so sorry for them. I am speechless and heartbroken.”
The United States is, by a long shot, the global leader in mass shootings, claiming just 5% of the global population but an outsized share -- 31% -- of the world's mass shooters since 1966, a new study finds.
• There will be a community vigil at Thousand Oaks City Hall, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
• Pepperdine University will host a prayer service for the campus community at noon on Thursday.
• Moorpark College will host a vigil at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Rams issued a statement and several players posted to social media Thursday in reaction to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks country-music-themed venue located about four miles from the team’s practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.