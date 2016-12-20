2016 was a year of surprises: President-elect Donald Trump, Nobel laureate Bob Dylan, the end of Angelina and Brad (or was that one inevitable?).
We were hacked by the Russians, panicked by Zika and horrified by shootings across the country. After the November election, adult Californians could smoke marijuana -- legally. We said goodbye to Kobe and Vin, binge-watched, rocked out to "Old-Chella" and signed up for the Tesla 3.
Beyoncé and "Hamilton" ruled.
So, yes, it was a big year. And we'd like to suggest that you take some time to recall the biggest stories of 2016 -- if only to prepare for the cacophony that undoubtedly will erupt in 2017.
An Assassination in Ankara
You will not taste security until our towns are secure! Do not forget about Syria and Aleppo! Whoever is part of it will get their punishment!
The video is chilling: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey is speaking at a photo exhibition in Ankara when shots ring out and he slumps to the ground. “We die in Aleppo, you die here!” the shooter yells before firing several shots into the air. Security forces would eventually gun down the assailant, a 22-year-old off-duty riot policeman, after what appears to be the latest violent incident in Turkey over the complex conflict in Syria .
There can only be one response — stepping up the fight against terrorism.