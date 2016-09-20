Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
A rash of fires this summer has destroyed homes, subjected residents to evacuation orders and resulted in at least one death.
Here are some of the fires now burning in California (numbers updated Monday, Sept. 19):
- Canyon fire: Around 10,542 acres burned at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County; began Sept. 17.
- Soberanes fire: 113,259 acres burned, one person killed and 68 structures destroyed in Monterey County; 61% contained as of Sept. 18; began July 22.