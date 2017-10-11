'Absolutely devastated' daughter says her mother, 69, is among those killed in wildfires

A 69-year-old woman was among the 23 people known dead in the firestorm that continues to rage across Northern California, her daughter confirmed on Facebook late Wednesday.

Linda Tunis' remains were found at her home in Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, according to her daughter Jessica Tunis.

"I have been a mess, absolutely devastated," Jessica Tunis wrote on Facebook. "Hug and kiss your loved ones extra hard tonight."

Earlier, Jessica Tunis has used the social media platform to try to find her mother, asking users if they knew whether the park was evacuated before it burned down and posting a missing person flyer.

The pair had last spoke early Monday.

Linda Tunis called her daughter from her burning home and said, "I'm going to die" before the phone went dead, the Associated Press reported.

"May she rest in peace, my sweet Momma," Jessica Tunis wrote.