At least 13 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.

What you need to know:

  • CalFire reported 13 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
  • At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
  • Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
  • The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.

Northern California fires by the numbers

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Each day the National Interagency Fire Center releases a situation report detailing wildland fire activity in the United States. 

As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, here is the information NIFC compiled on the major fires that erupted in Northern California over the past two days. The cost-to-date figure represents the cost associated with fighting the fire. 

Northern California fires at a glance

firecountyacreagecontainmentpersonnelstructures lostcost to date
fireCentral LNU Complex
Tubbs and Potter fires		countySonoma Countyacreage27,500containment0personnel625structures lost571cost to date$1.1 million
fireSouthern LNU Complex
Atlas, Nuns and Patrick fires		countyNapa and Sonoma countiesacreage25,000containment0personnel476structures lost125cost to date$1 million
firePotter ValleycountyMendocino County acreage19,000containment0personnel347structures lost50cost to date$500,000
fireCascadecountyYuba County acreage8,200containment10%personneln/astructures lost200cost to daten/a
fireSulphurcountyLake County acreage2,500containment5personnel189structures lost205cost to date$500,000
fireRedwood ValleycountyMendocino County acreage4,500containment0personnel358structures lost0cost to date$500,000
fireCherokeecountyButte Countyacreage7,000containment25%personnel210structures lost3cost to date$180,000
fireLa PortecountyButte County  acreage3,000containment5%personnel71structures lost0cost to date$140,000
fireThirty SevencountySonoma Countyacreage2,000containment15%personnel49structures lost0cost to date$150,000
fireLobocountyNevada County  acreage880containment15%personneln/astructures lost8cost to daten/a

As of 4:30 a.m. Pacific, Tuesday

National Interagency Fire Center daily situation report

NIFC is located in Boise, Idaho, and combined efforts of eight agencies including the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Weather Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fire Adminstration and the National Association of State Foresters.

NIFC started in the late 1970s as the Boise Interagency Fire Center, and provides support for across the U.S.

