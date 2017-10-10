At least 13 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 13 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Northern California fires by the numbers
|Chris Keller
Each day the National Interagency Fire Center releases a situation report detailing wildland fire activity in the United States.
As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, here is the information NIFC compiled on the major fires that erupted in Northern California over the past two days. The cost-to-date figure represents the cost associated with fighting the fire.
Northern California fires at a glance
|fire
|county
|acreage
|containment
|personnel
|structures lost
|cost to date
|fireCentral LNU Complex
Tubbs and Potter fires
|countySonoma County
|acreage27,500
|containment0
|personnel625
|structures lost571
|cost to date$1.1 million
|fireSouthern LNU Complex
Atlas, Nuns and Patrick fires
|countyNapa and Sonoma counties
|acreage25,000
|containment0
|personnel476
|structures lost125
|cost to date$1 million
|firePotter Valley
|countyMendocino County
|acreage19,000
|containment0
|personnel347
|structures lost50
|cost to date$500,000
|fireCascade
|countyYuba County
|acreage8,200
|containment10%
|personneln/a
|structures lost200
|cost to daten/a
|fireSulphur
|countyLake County
|acreage2,500
|containment5
|personnel189
|structures lost205
|cost to date$500,000
|fireRedwood Valley
|countyMendocino County
|acreage4,500
|containment0
|personnel358
|structures lost0
|cost to date$500,000
|fireCherokee
|countyButte County
|acreage7,000
|containment25%
|personnel210
|structures lost3
|cost to date$180,000
|fireLa Porte
|countyButte County
|acreage3,000
|containment5%
|personnel71
|structures lost0
|cost to date$140,000
|fireThirty Seven
|countySonoma County
|acreage2,000
|containment15%
|personnel49
|structures lost0
|cost to date$150,000
|fireLobo
|countyNevada County
|acreage880
|containment15%
|personneln/a
|structures lost8
|cost to daten/a
As of 4:30 a.m. Pacific, Tuesday
National Interagency Fire Center daily situation report
NIFC is located in Boise, Idaho, and combined efforts of eight agencies including the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Weather Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fire Adminstration and the National Association of State Foresters.
NIFC started in the late 1970s as the Boise Interagency Fire Center, and provides support for across the U.S.