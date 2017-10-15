After the devastation, Santa Rosa churchgoers pray together

The death toll from the fires has now hit 40, but officials believe that number will rise as searchers make their way through the neighborhoods in Santa Rosa that burned down as well as mountain communities across wine country.
What you need to know:
- Officials said Sunday they are making good progress on the massive Tubbs and Atlas fires, which are both more than 50% contained.
- Firefighters will concentrate their forces on the Nuns fire, which is 30% contained. There is some concern, however, that the Tubbs and Nuns fires could merge.
- Over the next few days, weather conditions are expected to improve significantly
- Northern California fires have scorched more than 220,000 acres since they began Oct. 8. As many as 10,000 firefighters from throughout California and surrounding states have battled the fires around the clock.