Recovery crews begin search for bodies in wake of Sonoma County fires

Recovery crews in Sonoma County have begun the grim task of searching for bodies in the ashes of neighborhoods that were devastated by wildfires.

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said at a morning briefing Thursday that law enforcement is "moving into a recovery phase" in the aftermath of the Tubbs fire in the Santa Rosa area, which he called "an active disaster."

The searches can take hours and identification will be difficult, Giordano said at the briefing.

"So far in the recoveries we have found bodies that were almost completely intact and bodies that were nothing more than ash and bone," he said.

Sometimes, the only way to identify someone is through a medical device, like a metal hip replacement, that has an ID number.

"We will do everything in our power to locate all the missing persons and I promise you we will handle the remains with care and get them returned to their loved ones," Giordano said.

Asked whether he expected the death toll to rise, Giordano said, "I'd be unrealistic if I didn't."

He announced Sonoma County's 14th death during the Thursday morning press conference, bringing the Northern California fires death toll up to 24.

Giordano urged people to stay out of evacuated areas and told them they wouldn't be able to return for "several days."

Giordano said law enforcement personnel are working the missing persons reports, trying to reach people by phone, alternate address or family members. When that fails, they conduct targeted searches of their homes.

As of Thursday morning Sonoma County had received 900 missing persons reports, and had found 437 people safe.

"We have teams of people who are going out searching for a very specific person...to a very specific place. That's how the majority of recoveries have been made so far," he said.

Starting Thursday, three search and rescue teams of mostly civilian volunteers from Alameda, Monterey, and Sonoma Counties will be going out with cadaver dogs to some of the hardest hit areas where it is "probable" that a person may be found, sheriff's department officials said.

Sargeant Shawn Murphy confirmed in an interview after the briefing that the department is sending teams to the Kenwood and Mark West Springs Road areas, but said they were not yet going to Journey's End mobile home park, which was almost completely razed and where at least one death has been reported.

Murphy said he does expect to conduct searches there eventually, once the teams have more information.