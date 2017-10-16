CHP investigates fatal water truck accident

Cal Fire incident commander Bret Gouvea said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a worker who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Napa County early Monday.

The victim worked for a private company under contract to supply water to the firefighters, Gouvea said.

An earlier Cal Fire statement said the driver of a water tender truck died in a rollover crash on Oakville Grade.

"He was helping to fight the fires and do the right thing," said CHP Capt. Mike Palacio. "Unfortunately, at this point, we don't know what happened."

Palacio said it would likely take a while before investigators determined the cause of the accident.

"It will probably take weeks, sometimes longer, to figure out how that happened," he said.