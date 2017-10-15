Clear Lake neighborhood lost 158 homes to Sulphur fire

At least 158 homes have been destroyed in the area around Clear Lake in Lake County, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Clearlake Park, a residential neighborhood on the lake's eastern shore, was one of the hardest hit areas, said Chris Chwialkowski, a captain with the Sheriff’s Office.

As the fires raged Monday morning, some residents had to be picked up off their docks by boat patrols, he said.

The neighborhood was in the path of the Sulphur fire, which is now 70% contained. The fire has burned at least 2,207 acres, according to Cal Fire.