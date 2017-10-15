The death toll from the fires has now hit 40, but officials believe that number will rise as searchers make their way through the neighborhoods in Santa Rosa that burned down as well as mountain communities across wine country.
What you need to know:
- Officials said Sunday they are making good progress on the massive Tubbs and Atlas fires, which are both more than 50% contained.
- Firefighters will concentrate their forces on the Nuns fire, which is 30% contained. There is some concern, however, that the Tubbs and Nuns fires could merge.
- Over the next few days, weather conditions are expected to improve significantly
- Northern California fires have scorched more than 220,000 acres since they began Oct. 8. As many as 10,000 firefighters from throughout California and surrounding states have battled the fires around the clock.
Clear Lake neighborhood lost 158 homes to Sulphur fire
|Dakota Smith
At least 158 homes have been destroyed in the area around Clear Lake in Lake County, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Clearlake Park, a residential neighborhood on the lake's eastern shore, was one of the hardest hit areas, said Chris Chwialkowski, a captain with the Sheriff’s Office.
As the fires raged Monday morning, some residents had to be picked up off their docks by boat patrols, he said.
The neighborhood was in the path of the Sulphur fire, which is now 70% contained. The fire has burned at least 2,207 acres, according to Cal Fire.