At least 13 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 13 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Untouched by flames, Santa Rosa winery prepares food for devastated neighborhoods
|Nina Agrawal
The Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens north of Santa Rosa was untouched by the devastating Tubbs fire, despite being just a few miles from where flames jumped the 101 Freeway on Monday.
On Tuesday, ash swirled in the air and thick smoke blanketed the sky. The winery was closed for the day but six kitchen employees had come in, responding to calls for volunteer staff who could help prepare food for employees and others affected by the flames.
"Rather than sitting at home listening to the news all day, at least we can contribute," said Ken Poe as he sprinkled salt and olive oil over a tray of salmon filets.
Matthew Lowe, who has worked at the winery as a chef for 17 years and did not have to evacuate his home in Forestville, prepared tray after tray of meatloaf. He said he came in to work Tuesday "because I could. They asked those of us who were able to come and help, so I did."