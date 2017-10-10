Fire-related freeway closures continue in Orange County

Multiple freeway closures are still in effect in Orange County as the Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills grew to 7,500 acres overnight.

California 241 is closed in both directions between the 91 Freeway and Santiago Canyon Road, where California 261 begins, said California Highway Patrol dispatch supervisor Tom O’Donnell.

The right lane of the eastbound 91 Freeway is closed from east of Weir Canyon Road to west of the Riverside County line, he said. The Gypsum Canyon on- and- off-ramps are closed in both directions on the 91.