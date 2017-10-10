At least 11 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, one died in Yuba County and one died in Mendocino County, according to CalFire. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Fire-related freeway closures continue in Orange County
|Sonali Kohli
Multiple freeway closures are still in effect in Orange County as the Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills grew to 7,500 acres overnight.
California 241 is closed in both directions between the 91 Freeway and Santiago Canyon Road, where California 261 begins, said California Highway Patrol dispatch supervisor Tom O’Donnell.
The right lane of the eastbound 91 Freeway is closed from east of Weir Canyon Road to west of the Riverside County line, he said. The Gypsum Canyon on- and- off-ramps are closed in both directions on the 91.