More people turn to homeless shelters for relief from smoky conditions outside

Homeless shelters in Napa are seeing more requests from individuals and families who live on the streets and want refuge from the smoky conditions.

Napa’s Hope Center saw about a 30% rise in clients this week, said Eric Medina, who works at a nonprofit that helps run the shelter.

“Some of them have respiratory issues or just general health problems. They just want to get away from the smoke,” Medina said.

Maricela Pelayo, a shelter coordinator at Samaritan Family Center, said she got a call this week from a homeless family who had been living in a tent in a Napa park. She directed them to another shelter because Samaritan Family Center is at capacity.

Pelayo said she has discussed the fires with families already staying at the center, but she said they were largely nonchalant about the blazes.

“These families are already in survival mode, so for them this is nothing new,” Pelayo said. “They already don’t have a home to go to.”