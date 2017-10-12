At least 23 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 29 fire-related deaths as of Thursday. Fifteen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 9,200 acres, destroyed or damaged about 60 structures and injured one person. It was 60% contained as of Thursday morning and all evacuation orders were lifted.
More people turn to homeless shelters for relief from smoky conditions outside
|Dakota Smith
Homeless shelters in Napa are seeing more requests from individuals and families who live on the streets and want refuge from the smoky conditions.
Napa’s Hope Center saw about a 30% rise in clients this week, said Eric Medina, who works at a nonprofit that helps run the shelter.
“Some of them have respiratory issues or just general health problems. They just want to get away from the smoke,” Medina said.
Maricela Pelayo, a shelter coordinator at Samaritan Family Center, said she got a call this week from a homeless family who had been living in a tent in a Napa park. She directed them to another shelter because Samaritan Family Center is at capacity.
Pelayo said she has discussed the fires with families already staying at the center, but she said they were largely nonchalant about the blazes.
“These families are already in survival mode, so for them this is nothing new,” Pelayo said. “They already don’t have a home to go to.”